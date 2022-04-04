COVID Cases Climb In Some States Due To Omicron Subvariant BA.2

COVID Cases Climb In Some States Due To Omicron Subvariant BA.2
By Newsy Staff
April 4, 2022
New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut are among states seeing the biggest rise in COVID-19 cases.

Although mask mandates are falling by the wayside across most of the United States following a dramatic drop in coronavirus cases, some states are seeing a different trend.

New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut have seen COVID-19 cases jump by more than 40% over the last 14-day period as of Saturday, according to The New York Times.

The culprit behind the uptick is Omicron subvariant BA.2.

Florida, at 25%, and Delaware, at 17%, have also seen a notable rise in cases. 

