COVID Cases Climb In Some States Due To Omicron Subvariant BA.2

New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut are among states seeing the biggest rise in COVID-19 cases.

Although mask mandates are falling by the wayside across most of the United States following a dramatic drop in coronavirus cases, some states are seeing a different trend.

New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut have seen COVID-19 cases jump by more than 40% over the last 14-day period as of Saturday, according to The New York Times.

The culprit behind the uptick is Omicron subvariant BA.2.

Florida, at 25%, and Delaware, at 17%, have also seen a notable rise in cases.