COVID Cases Climb As States Open Up, Travel Increases

Dr. Anthony Fauci says states pulling back on restrictions is "premature."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Across the country, cases of COVID-19 are starting to trend higher, again, as health experts warn of another surge.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, "We have seen cases and hospital admissions move from historic declines to stagnations to increases. And we know from prior surges that if we don't control things now, there is a real potential for the epidemic curve to soar again."

The U.S. saw increases in 30 states – a seven-day average of about 61,000 new cases a day this past week. That's up 11 percent.

"What we're likely seeing is things like spring break and pulling back on the mitigation. You've seen several states do that. I believe it's premature, Margaret," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"I know people are tired," Walensky said during the briefing. "We're just asking people to hang on a little while longer in terms of the masks and the mitigation strategies so that we can get the majority of people vaccinated."

In Michigan, the state's chief medical executive is encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun said, "It's really important for people understand these vaccines are safe and effective. They're monitored very closely, even now with the millions of people who have already gotten the vaccine." She continued, "Sign up as soon as you get eligible."