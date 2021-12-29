Covid Cases Climb Among Kids and Teens

New York City has reportedly jumped 395% since December 11 for pediatric hospitalizations.

As cases of the Omicron variant rise, health officials say a growing number of teens and children are testing positive.

"It's just a matter of math. You know, we know that Omicron is much more spreadable. Many more people, including children, are getting the disease," said Dr. Charles Schleien, Senior Vice President and Chair of Pediatric Services, Northwell Health.

Most young people have mild symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. is averaging about 260 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID a day, roughly 30% jump from the week before. New York City has reportedly jumped 395% since December 11 for pediatric hospitalizations.