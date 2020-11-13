newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
COVID Cancels Ivy League Seasons, Postpones More College Football
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
COVID Cancels Ivy League Seasons, Postpones More College Football
By
Austin Kim
By
Austin Kim
November 13, 2020
November 13, 2020
The Ivy league announced it will cancel winter sports, including basketball, wrestling and swimming. Some college football is also postponed.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
1:03
Elaine Thompson / AP
Small Gatherings Are Driving The Coronavirus' Spread
0:27
Nam Y. Huh / AP
Chicago Issues Stay-At-Home Advisory Over COVID-19
0:36
Jeff Chiu / AP
U.S. Job Market Shows A Sign Of Hope
0:55
David J. Phillip / AP
Fauci: Wear Masks, Social Distance To Avoid National Lockdown
2:35
Newsy
Weight Loss Surgeries Up During Pandemic
1:05
Lynne Sladky / AP
Tropical Storm Eta Hits Florida For Second Time
1:45
Storyblocks
CDC Advises Staying Home This Thanksgiving
0:34
Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP
Several College Football Games Are Canceled This Week
0:20
Stephen Brashear / AP
Ticketmaster Working On Vaccine Verification Plan For Concerts
0:23
Noah Berger / AP
Insurance Industry Could Lose $8B In Wildfires
0:52
Kathy Young / AP
Experts Advise, Don't Gather In Groups
0:26
John Minchillo / AP
NY Governor Orders Restaurants, Bars and Gyms To Close At 10 P.M.
0:42
Graeme Jennings / AP
Dr. Fauci Impressed By Pfizer Vaccine But Still Work To Do
2:34
Associate Press
How Will The Biden Administration Shape America's Workforce?
1:53
John Minchillo / AP
Hospitalizations Soar Across the U.S. Ahead Of Thanksgiving
1:01
Damian Dovarganes / AP
U.S. Hits Record Number Of Virus Hospitalizations
0:48
Eric Paul Zamora / The Fresno Bee / AP
Veterans Get Free Lifetime Access To National Parks
0:27
Lynne Sladky / AP
Eta Could Hit Florida Again
1:23
Storyblocks
What Can We Do To Reduce Waste?
2:31
Eli Lilly
FDA Grants Emergency Authorization To Eli Lilly's COVID Treatment
0:25
Matt Cashore / AP
Football Celebration Forces COVID Testing for Notre Dame Students
1:01
KATIE WORKMAN / AP
Health Experts Advise Caution This Thanksgiving
2:35
Marta Lavandier / AP
Eta Churning In Gulf Of Mexico
0:42
Eli Lilly / AP
U.S. Clears First Emergency Use Of A COVID Antibody Drug
2:03
AP
Pfizer: COVID Vaccine 90 Percent Effective
1:12
Carolyn Kaster / AP
President-Elect Joe Biden Urges Americans To Wear Masks
2:49
AP/ Carolyn Kaster
President-elect Biden Unveils COVID-19 Advisory Board
0:51
Nati Harnik / AP
Ben Carson, Mark Meadows Test Positive For COVID-19
0:55
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Tropical Storm Eta Drenches Southern Florida
0:29
Elaine Thompson / AP
U.S. Reports New Sunday Record Of Nearly 106,000 New COVID-19 Cases
0:23
Rick Bowmer / AP
Utah's Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over COVID Numbers
0:45
Andrew Harnik / AP
President-elect Biden Announces COVID Task Force
0:39
Andrew Harnik / AP
Biden Team Talking To Governors, Drugmakers About COVID
0:21
University of Maryland School of Medicine / AP
Pfizer Says Early Data Suggests Its Vaccine Is 90% Effective
1:03
Vincent Thian / AP
Malaysian Government Tightens Coronavirus Movement Restrictions
0:24
Evan Vucci / AP
President Trump's Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Contracts COVID-19
2:22
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File
U.S. Continues Breaking COVID-19 Case Records
0:34
Luca Bruno / AP
Italy Using Limited Lockdowns to Fight Virus
0:35
Thanassis Stavrakis / AP
Greece Under Lockdown to Avoid Hospital Strain
2:23
Video Blocks
CDC Promotes Telework To Reduce COVID-19 Exposure
2:15
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
U.S. COVID-19 Cases Hit One-Day Record At More Than 100K
0:21
Elaine Thompson / AP
U.S. Sets New Daily Coronavirus Case Record
1:09
Alberto Pezzali / AP
England Prepares For New Coronavirus Lockdown
1:27
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
U.S. COVID-19 Surge Hasn't Slowed Down
0:35
Michael Probst / AP
U.S. Formally Leaves Paris Climate Change Agreement
2:46
Videoblocks
Pandemic Stress Is Worsening Gen Z's Mental Health
0:33
Elaine Thompson / AP
U.S. Sees Second-Highest Number Of New COVID-19 Cases
1:30
Evan Vucci / AP
U.S. Officially Pulls Out Of Paris Climate Accord
1:17
Frank Augstein / AP
U.K. Rolling Out Rapid COVID-19 Testing In Liverpool
1:11
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge As Pandemic Shadows Election
0:29
Petr David Josek / AP
European Countries Tighten Lockdowns As Cases Surge
0:30
Eric Gay / AP
U.S. Reported 84,089 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Monday
0:42
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
More Than 231,000 Flags Make Up COVID-19 Memorial Installation In D.C.
1:54
Alex Brandon / AP
COVID Cases Rise; President Trump Hints At Firing Fauci
0:26
John Minchillo / AP
NY Governor Announces New Testing Policy For Travelers
1:04
Jim Rassol / AP
President Trump Suggests Firing Dr. Anthony Fauci After The Election
0:54
Stephen Groves / AP
COVID Cases Rising In Midwest
1:19
Graeme Jennings / AP
White House Says Fauci Playing Politics In Critique Of Virus Response
1:11
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Doctor's Notes Will Be Made Available Electronically For Free
0:55
Siphiwe Sibeko / AP
United Kingdom Starts Accelerated Review Of AstraZeneca Vaccine
1:12
Seth Wenig / AP
Affordable Care Act Enrollment Begins Days Ahead Of Election
1:14
Mark Lennihan / AP
New New York Rule Requires Travelers To Test Negative For Virus
1:12
Joe Giddens / PA / AP
England To Start Month-Long National Lockdown
1:18
Noah Berger / AP
Cruise Ships Okayed To Resume Voyages Under New CDC Guidelines
1:55
Ali Aksoyer / AP
At Least 30 Killed, 800 Injured As Quake, Tsunami Hit Turkey, Greece
0:52
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
U.S. Reports 88,000 New Coronavirus Cases In One Day
1:32
Michael Perez / AP
Red Cross: Halloween can be Both Safe and Spooky
1:01
Matthew Hinton / AP
Zeta Moves on, but Damage Remains
0:52
Seth Wenig / AP
New York City COVID-19 Cases Rising
1:13
Chuck Burton / AP
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive For COVID-19
0:26
David Zalubowski / AP
Study: High Rates of COVID-19 Among Grocery Workers
2:46
Kathy Willens / AP
U.S. Surpasses 9 Million Coronavirus Cases
0:32
AP
El Paso County Enters Two Week Shutdown
1:00
AP
New COVID Cases In The U.S. Surpass 90,000 In One Day
2:18
Toei Company / Kiki's Delivery Service
Debunking Black Cat Myths: Bad Luck, Witches And Halloween Adoptions
0:50
Graeme Jennings / AP
Fauci Says U.S. Needs Mask Mandate To Combat Virus Spread
0:30
Markus Schreiber / AP
Germany To Shut Restaurants, Bars, Theaters Until End of November
0:27
Laurent Cipriani / AP
France Prepares for Monthlong Lockdown
1:12
Morry Gash / AP
New Restrictions In Milwaukee Amid Wisconsin Outbreak
0:17
Stew Milne / AP
2021 Boston Marathon Postponed Until Later In Year
1:03
COBURN DUKEHART / WISCONSIN WATCH / AP
COVID-19 Surge Puts U.S. Hospitals Under Strain
0:29
Kevin McGill / AP
Zeta Heads Northeast After Making Landfall In U.S.
0:56
Illinois Governor Defends Chicago Indoor Dining Shutdown
3:53
National Nurses United
Heavy Casualties For Filipino Nurses In COVID Fight
1:31
Jae C. Hong / AP
Fire Crews Protect Heavily-Populated Areas As California Fires Ease
2:47
AP Photo/Patrick Sison
Drug Testing Data Shows Overdoses, Abuse Up During Pandemic
0:45
David Zalubowski / AP
Colorado Gov. Raises Restrictions, Tells State 'Do Better'
0:25
Andrew Harnik / AP
Task Force Member Says Testing Not Cause Of Increases In Virus Cases
1:01
Morry Gash / AP
Wisconsin Badgers Cancel Nebraska Game Due To COVID-19
2:34
Luke Hanrahan
UK Study To Infect Volunteers With COVID To Speed Vaccine Development
2:09
AP
Health Warnings, Tips for Halloween, Día de Muertos Activities
1:10
Louisiana Braces For Zeta's Arrival
0:41
Morry Gash / AP
Almost 500,000 Americans Tested Positive For COVID-19 In The Past Week
0:31
AP / Michel Spingler
Amazon Braces For Peak Delivery Season
0:28
Vo Van Dung / AP
Typhoon Molave Makes Landfall In Vietnam
0:42
David J. Phillip / AP
World Series Celebration Raises Questions After Positive COVID Test