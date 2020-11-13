WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

COVID Cancels Ivy League Seasons, Postpones More College Football

SMS
COVID Cancels Ivy League Seasons, Postpones More College Football
By Austin Kim
By Austin Kim
November 13, 2020
November 13, 2020
The Ivy league announced it will cancel winter sports, including basketball, wrestling and swimming. Some college football is also postponed.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT