COVID Booster Progress In The U.S.

The U.S. has made COVID boosters available to more and more Americans - and soon there could be a COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

The U.S. is full speed ahead on the next step of COVID vaccinations. More boosters underway Friday. And vaccines for 5-11 next up in the pipeline.

Late Thursday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on Moderna boosters - half a dose, 6 months after a second shot - For adults over 65 and 18 to 64 year olds at higher risk of severe COVID infection. Pfizer’s booster got emergency approval for the same groups last month. A Johnson and Johnson booster also got the green light. Anyone 18 and up two months out from their first dose is eligible for that.

Next, FDA advisors will consider an emergency authorization for 5-11 year olds for the Pfizer vaccine. New results show its about 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection.

Childrens' hospitals, pediatricians, and health centers are already preparing for getting the shots into arms. That includes letting parents know what to expect, especially for kids who don’t like needles.

If the FDA and CDC sign off, shots for 5-11 year olds could start in early November, making them fully vaccinated by Christmas.