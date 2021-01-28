Covid-19 Variants And Vaccine Efficacy

How worried do we need to be about these versions impacting COVID-19 vaccines and when will we see more vaccines approved?

As far as these mutations… it happens all the time for viruses, but with COVID there are a few of these “variants of concern” because they have about 20 or so mutations. And I want to focus on the South African and Brazil variants because they share some of those mutations and some early studies are showing that it helps the virus dodge the body’s immune system.

Science is showing the impacts on Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccine are modest at best. So those vaccines give help the immune system create neutralizing antibodies...giving someone a jump start so they don’t get sick with COVID. Early research shows less of those neutralizing antibodies work against the variant. But the good news here-remember both Moderna and Pfizer had these super high efficacy rates-around 94 percent. So there’s something experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci are calling this "cushion of efficacy" against those mutations but that could change.

"Right now the vaccines seem to be able to work against them, we need to be prepared to upgrade and maybe even as a boost later on, or as a bivalent vaccine that goes against both the wild type and the evolving mutants." Dr. Fauci said

We could be nearing more vaccines soon-both Johnson & Johnson and Astra Zeneca are closing in on the finish line. That Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be just a single shot-we should learn more about how well it works next week. We’re also learning that Novavax is highly effective in its UK trials. 89 percent. But it didn’t work against the South African strain.They still have a bit of ways to go in their U.S. trial.

Plus, Moderna is working on a booster for this. And Pfizer-BioNTech’s say they’re prepared to respond if a variant shows evidence of escaping immunity by their vaccine.