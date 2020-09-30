Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promise For Older Adults In A Study

Moderna researchers published a safety study that said the vaccine provided older adults with levels of antibodies similar to younger people.

There's some good news about a coronavirus vaccine tested on older adults — a group more susceptible to severe complications from COVID-19.

Researchers at Moderna published results of a safety study Tuesday that said the vaccine provided older adults with levels of antibodies similar to younger people.

The researchers said side effects were mild and could be compared with a high-dose flu shot.

The vaccine is in Phase 3 trials — a necessary step before it can be considered for release.