COVID-19 Surge Spurs Waste Collection Woes

Waste collection departments are experiencing higher than normal employee absences due to the COVID-19 surge.

The pandemic is contributing to a dirtier country. Waste collection departments across the nation are struggling to maintain services as an increasing number of employees are calling out of work or leaving their jobs. This is causing delayed and erratic trash and recycling pickups. South Florida is just one of the many areas grappling with these challenges.

Newsy spoke with Michael Fernandez, Director of Solid Waste Management from Miami-Dade County to give us a little bit of insight about the rising issue.