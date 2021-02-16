Covid-19 Rapid Tests Going Unused

The Wall Street Journal says the unused tests cost the government $160 million.

Millions of coronavirus rapid tests are reportedly going unused.

The Wall Street Journal reported at least 32 million coronavirus rapid tests haven't been used and are now getting ready to expire.

The U.S. government provided over 140 million rapid tests to states. But logistical issues and concerns about the accuracy of the tests have led to fewer tests getting used.

