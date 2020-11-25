Health Officials May Shorten COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines

Federal health officials are considering shortening the recommended quarantine period from two weeks down to ten days.

Fourteen days is what the CDC suggests to quarantine if you have been exposed to COVID-19. Now the White House coronavirus task force is thinking of recommending shortening that to ten days.

Task force member Adm. Brett Giroir said, "People are much more likely to listen to a ten-day quarantine than a 14-day quarantine. So if we can shorten it safely with no risk because we have a quarantine plus a test – we have lots of tests available now – that may actually improve our public health responses."

White House officials say that announcement is not being made right now but say they are looking at evidence to potentially make that call in the future.