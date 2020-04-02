COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 5,000 In U.S.

New York City continues to document the largest number of virus-related deaths.

The number of U.S. fatalities from the coronavirus has now surpassed 5,000.

According to Johns Hopkins University, New York City continues to document the largest number of virus-related deaths, with more than 1,300 and counting.

White House officials say the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus could reach between 100,000 and 240,000 in the weeks ahead.

As of Thursday, the U.S. leads with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally. However, three officials told Bloomberg News that a report given to the White House found that the Chinese government is deliberately concealing the number of virus-related deaths in the country, providing "fake" numbers on the virus's impact.

Meanwhile, President Trump has announced he's extending social distancing guidelines through the end of April, and the CDC is considering having everyone wear protective masks to stop the spread of the virus. However, it's not clear how effective that would be at keeping people healthy.

