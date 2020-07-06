WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

COVID-19 Efforts Disrupt Progress In Fighting Other Diseases

By Meg Hilling
July 6, 2020
Health experts warn of setbacks in HIV, tuberculosis and malaria response efforts because of the focus on COVID-19.
Health experts say continued focus on COVID-19 could result in over a million extra deaths from other illnesses as testing, treatment and vaccine development are paused around the world.

CNN reports that the International AIDS Society is publishing a new report that details derailed timelines for responding to HIV, tuberculosis and other diseases because of the resource pull of COVID-19. Similar reports say malaria is also likely to surge.

Health experts tell CNN that the delays will likely produce lasting implications, claiming more than a million extra lives in the process.

Scientists are now looking to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014 to possibly mitigate some of the damage anticipated from the COVID-19 disruptions. 

