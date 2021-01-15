COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 2 Million Globally

Some countries have reported new strains of the virus that may be more contagious, which might explain some of the spikes seen.

The global death toll from the coronavirus has now topped 2 million. That count is more of an estimate since it's based on figures supplied by government agencies around the globe.

Public health experts suspect the actual death toll is even higher than reported because of inadequate testing and deaths that were wrongly attributed to other causes.

