COVID-19 Cluster In California Traced To Birthday Party

Health officials in Pasadena used contact tracing to identify the party as the source.

Health officials in Pasadena, California, say they've traced a cluster of COVID-19 cases back to a birthday party.

The health department said the large party took place after a stay-at-home order was issued for the city in March. Guests were not abiding by social distancing or wearing face coverings, and one person who later tested positive for COVID-19 was coughing.

Health officials say through contact tracing they have been able to identify "more than five laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and many more ill individuals."

While some businesses in California have been allowed to reopen, health officials are still advising people to practice social distancing to limit the spread of the virus.

