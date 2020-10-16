COVID-19 Cases Surging In Europe

The World Health Organization warns lifting coronavirus restrictions too soon could make for a deadly 2021.

"These models indicate that prolonged relaxing policies could propel, by January 2021, daily mortality at levels 4 to 5 times higher than what we recorded in April," says WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge.

The World Health Organization's regional director for Europe is warning that lifting coronavirus restrictions too soon could make for a deadly 2021.

Five countries are at the center of Europe's recent surge in cases.

Case numbers in Spain, France, England, the Netherlands and Russia combined are out pacing the U.S. cases.

Those countries together have a population of about 343 million — similar to the population of the U.S.