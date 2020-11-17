COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket Among Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said, "People are going to be mandated to stay home."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The numbers are also skyrocketing among the Navajo nation – more than 600 deaths and more than 13,000 cases. And Navajo officials are now implementing new restrictions.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said, "People are going to be mandated to stay home. Only one person out of the family should be going out to the supermarkets and getting food an essentials."

The Navajo Nation president says a three week lockdown is now in effect. That means no visitors.

Businesses can only be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and gatherings can only include household members.