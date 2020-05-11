COVID-19 Cases On The Rise In Germany, Days After Restrictions Eased

The estimated number of people a confirmed patient infects in Germany is now about 1.1.

Germany reports its number of coronavirus cases is increasing again, just days after it started easing its lockdown.

Germany's public health ministry says the estimated number of people a confirmed patient infects is now about 1.1. When that figure — called the reproduction rate — is above 1, it means the number of cases is increasing exponentially.

Germany has seen around 7,500 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. That's significantly fewer than other Western European countries, like Spain and Italy.

News of the increase in cases has raised concerns globally, as many countries also start to ease lockdowns. Starting last week, Germany passed responsibility for reopening to the states. It came with a condition that if the number of new infections rises enough, state authorities will have to reimpose restrictions. Public spaces across the country have been reopening with increased hygiene standards and social distancing regulations.