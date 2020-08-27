COVID-19 Brings Added Threat to Hurricane Laura Evacuees

Hurricane Laura prompted local officials to call for the evacuation of 1.5 million people along the Gulf Coast.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Hurricane Laura prompted local officials to call for the evacuation of 1.5 million people along the Gulf Coast.

Last night, 10,000 took up shelter in various locations supported by the American Red Cross. All of this comes in the midst of a global pandemic.

Red Cross spokesperson Chad Carter tells Newsy the organization is working with states to keep people safe from the storm and COVID-19. Whether they are in a hotel or an actual shelter.

"When you show up to a shelter, you're going to experience things a little bit differently than we have in the past. And that includes a health screening when you show up and temperature taking, that includes wearing a mask while you're in the shelter. We've set our cots up a further distance apart to maintain social distancing. We're also making sure that we're disinfecting and cleaning things much more frequently, including those high touch and community spaces. We want people to feel comfortable,” said Carter.

Carter also says they’ve changed the way aid workers distribute food. Getting rid of the buffet style meals and delivering individually wrapped items to evacuees.

Amber Strong, Newsy, Northern, Virginia.