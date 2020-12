The Supreme Court appears hesitant to rule on President Trump's plan to exclude people in the country illegally from being counted in the Census.

The court decided to hear the case with an expected decision by early January.

But the justices say they may wait until the plan is better defined, delaying their ruling.