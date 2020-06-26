Appeals Court Rules President Trump Can't Use Military Funds For Wall

A federal appeals court ruled the Trump administration can't use military funding to build the wall along the southern border.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A federal appeals court panel ruled Friday the Trump administration does not have the authority to transfer military funding to pay for a border wall.

A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 that transferring funds appropriated for the military is unlawful. It also said since Congress approved the $2.5 billion for the military, spending it elsewhere would violate the Constitution's Appropriations Clause.

The panel upheld a ruling by a federal judge in California that said moving the money was illegal.

The American Civil Liberties Union applauded Friday's ruling. It said: "There's no undoing the damage that's been done, but we will be back before the Supreme Court to finally put a stop to this destructive wall."

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border last year in order to use Pentagon money after Congress refused to fund the wall.

Contains footage from CNN.