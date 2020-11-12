WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Appeals Court: Harvard Doesn't Discriminate Against Asian Applicants

By Newsy Staff
November 12, 2020
A federal court has upheld a ruling that clears Harvard of discrimination against Asian Americans. 

Two judges rejected an anti-affirmative action group's claims the Ivy League university penalizes Asian American applicants. 

It brings the case closer to being reviewed by the Supreme Court. The high court has ruled in a series of decisions that colleges can consider race as a limited factor to promote campus diversity.

Harvard denies any discrimination and says it only considers applicants' race in the way approved by the Supreme Court. 

