Appeals Court: Harvard Doesn't Discriminate Against Asian Applicants

November 12, 2020
Harvard denies any discrimination and says it only considers applicants' race in the way approved by the Supreme Court.
A federal court has upheld a ruling that clears Harvard of discrimination against Asian Americans.
Two judges rejected an anti-affirmative action group's claims the Ivy League university penalizes Asian American applicants.
It brings the case closer to being reviewed by the Supreme Court. The high court has ruled in a series of decisions that colleges can consider race as a limited factor to promote campus diversity.
