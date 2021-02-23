Court Reviewing Federal 'Family Planning' Funding

Trump administration policy doesn't allow clinics to receive federal "family planning" funding through Title X if they provide abortion referrals.

The Supreme Court will take up a Trump administration policy which doesn't allow clinics to receive federal "family planning" funding through Title X if they provide abortion referrals to patients.

The rule caused Planned Parenthood to withdraw from the program.

President Biden has said he wants to get rid of the Trump policy. The Supreme Court will hear appeals over the case in the fall.