Court Delays Release Of President Trump's Tax Returns

President Trump was granted another delay in his fight to block access to his tax returns.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court blocked a New York prosecutor from getting the president's financial records. The judges ruled the records could stay private while the president's lawyers fight a subpoena seeking them.

The president is appealing a lower-court ruling that said the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can access his tax returns. A lawyer for Vance's office had argued that further delays would only impede their investigation.