Court Blocks Order To Keep Undocumented Immigrants Off Census

By Newsy Staff
September 11, 2020
A federal court has blocked an order from the Trump administration to leave undocumented immigrants out of the census count.

Census totals determine how many U.S. representatives each state gets.

In July, the president ordered the Commerce Department to leave undocumented immigrants out, but a panel of judges said Thursday it was unlawful.

Pew Research Center reports if undocumented immigrants weren't counted, California, Texas and Florida would each lose at least one House seat.

