WHO Warns Some Countries Are Headed For 'Blind Driving' Into Reopening

As the world enters phased reopenings, new outbreaks are starting, and the WHO warns countries need the capacity to fight them before going ahead.

New Zealand's prime minister told her country Monday that over the next 10 days, theaters, bars and restaurants would reopen, but only with tight restrictions on social distancing. "We don't want to be South Korea," she said — a clear sign of world leaders taking cues from one another to design the smartest, safest reopening. The question is, is the U.S. prepared to follow suit?