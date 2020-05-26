WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Costa Rica Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage

SMS
Costa Rica Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage
By Stephanie Sandoval
By Stephanie Sandoval
May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020
Costa Rica became the first country in Central America and the sixth country in Latin America to allow same-sex couples to wed.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Daritza Araya Arguedas and Alexandra Quirós Castillo on Tuesday became the first same-sex couple to get married in Costa Rica. The lesbian couple wed just after midnight in a private ceremony when a national ban on same-sex marriage was lifted. 

Marco Castillo and his longtime partner Rodrigo Campo also tied the knot, becoming the first couple in the country to get married in a court house in front of a judge.

In 2018, the country's Supreme Court ruled a ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional and gave lawmakers 18 months to pass new legislation to legalize it. Since they didn't do that, same-sex marriage became legal automatically on May 26. Costa Rica became the first country in Central America, and the sixth country in Latin America, to allow same-sex marriage. Ecuador just allowed it last year. 

President Carlos Alvarado Quesada celebrated in a video message, saying: "This change will cause a significant social and cultural transformation of the country." 

SMS