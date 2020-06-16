Coronavirus Model Predicts U.S. Death Toll Of Over 200,000 By October

A key coronavirus model predicts coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. could surpass 201,000 by Oct. 1.

A key coronavirus model that was often used by the White House is now predicting that U.S. COVID-19 deaths could reach 200,000 by October.

The latest data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows a second wave of COVID-19 potentially hitting in September — earlier than previously expected. The death rate is projected to stay fairly steady at between 645 and 750 deaths per day through Sept. 1. But then it spikes to more than 1,400 per day just one month later. All in all, the model predicts coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. could surpass 201,000 by Oct. 1.

Researchers attributed the rise primarily to "increased mobility and premature relaxation of social distancing."

Multiple states have reported increases in cases in recent weeks as they continue to reopen. Florida, for instance, reported nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday alone.