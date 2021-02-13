Coronavirus Dulls Mardi Gras Festivities In New Orleans

The coronavirus pandemic has prevented typical raucous festivities in the annual celebration.

In typically a raucous time for New Orleans, the party spirit is dulled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parades have been canceled and bars shuttered as New Orleans works to prevent crowds from gathering during the holiday weekend.

Last year's Mardi Gras festival was attributed to an early surge of coronavirus in the South.

However, celebrations have adapted to the pandemic. To make up for parade cancellations, many New Orleans residents have decorated their houses as floats.

"It's a way that we can, like, decorate and go all out and direct our creative energy. And then, like, wave at everybody from a distance (laughing) and just, like, reverse the parade."

Mardi Gras started in New Orleans on Jan. 6. Its last day - known as Fat Tuesday - falls on February 16th.