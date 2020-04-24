WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Coronavirus Cash Crisis: What Should I Ask My Credit Card Companies?

By Stephanie Liebergen
April 24, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic prompted an unprecedented shutdown of the U.S. economy. Experts weigh in on handling credit card bills during the crisis.
Coronavirus Cash Crisis: If I can’t make my credit card payments, what should I ask my creditor for?

"A lot of credit card companies have been offering a little bit more flexibility. But again, it's about understanding all the options. Can you make a smaller minimum payment? Is the interest still going to accrue? If you skip a payment, will it hurt your credit score?" said Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez, a personal finance author.

"Chances are that the credit card company will say yes for two reasons: One is that they will be able to hold on to you as a customer, because even if they get interest payments later on, they still get paid," said Arindam Nag, chief executive of Centsai.

"No. 1 thing that you want to do is don't ask for forgiveness. Ask for permission. It's the reverse of the advice I think we always hear. In this particular situation, you definitely want to reach out before it's actually a problem — so before that bill is due," said Erin Lowry, author of Broke Millennial

