Coronavirus Cases Spike In The Midwest

Hospitals across the Midwest are concerned about capacity issues for coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in parts of the Midwest.

In Wisconsin, a record 737 people were hospitalized on Wednesday and 27 people died from the virus — a single-day high for the state. Some hospital officials say they've exceeded capacity in COVID-19 units.

In North Dakota, hospitals are concerned about similar capacity issues. The state leads the country in new infections per capita, according to the COVID Tracking Project, with nearly 678 per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.

Iowa and Oklahoma are seeing similar upticks. Federal officials have urged governors to implement statewide mask mandates, but North Dakota, Iowa and Oklahoma have resisted the calls.

Additional reporting by Todd Richmond and Lisa Marie Pane of the Associated Press