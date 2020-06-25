Texas Pauses Reopening, ICU Beds Fill As Virus Cases Spike Across U.S.

June 25, 2020
As more than half of the country sees new spikes in coronavirus cases, the CDC estimates there may be 10 undocumented cases for each recorded one.
The CDC says the actual number of coronavirus infections may be far higher than what's recorded. And despite CDC guidelines calling for two-day turnaround times on test results, an Associated Press analysis found many states aren't tracking that data or aren't meeting the benchmark. All this as cases spike in more than half of U.S. states.