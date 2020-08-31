WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Coronavirus Cases Spike Among Kids

By Newsy Staff
August 31, 2020
Experts say Black and Latino children are more likely to be hospitalized.
Experts say COVID-19 cases are rising among children — and quickly.

According to data compiled by the American Academy of Pediatrics, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have gone up at a faster rate in young people than it has among the general public.

There are still a lot of unknowns about how the virus affects children.

Experts say Black and Latino kids are more likely to be hospitalized.

