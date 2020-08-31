Coronavirus Cases Spike Among Kids

August 31, 2020
Experts say COVID-19 cases are rising among children — and quickly.
According to data compiled by the American Academy of Pediatrics, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have gone up at a faster rate in young people than it has among the general public.
There are still a lot of unknowns about how the virus affects children.
Experts say Black and Latino kids are more likely to be hospitalized.