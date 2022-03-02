Coors Light To Ditch Plastic Rings For Cardboard Wrap

The beer brand will be packaged in cardboard carriers that are recyclable and sustainably sourced.

One of the largest beer brands is making some moves to help the environment.

Coors Light is replacing the plastic rings that hold six-packs together with cardboard wrap later this year.

Environmental groups have criticized the rings for posing a threat to wildlife and causing pollution.

Molson Coors says all of its brands, including Miller Lite and Blue Moon, will be packaged the same way within the next three years.