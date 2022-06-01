Conservationist Helps South Florida’s Endangered Ecosystem

Invasive species have gotten to Florida in a number of ways, but introduction of species began in the late 1800s and has escalated since then.

South Florida’s ecosystem is currently under threat, as invasive species like plants, pythons and iguanas have quickly spread across the region. But conservationists are doing what they can to keep invasive species in check, including relying on hunting.

Trapper Mike Kimmel, a professional hunter conservationist in South Florida who focuses mainly on invasive species, talks to Newsy about his efforts to show people the right, "humane" way to remove invasive species from the Sunshine State's ecosystem.