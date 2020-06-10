Congress Republicans Draft Police Reform Proposal

Republicans are considering a plan that would increase funding for de-escalation training and more use of body cameras.

Republicans in Congress are drafting a package of proposals designed to reform the police system in the U.S.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the Senate's only Black Republican, is putting the proposal together after being tapped by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

On Tuesday, McConnell told reporters that the proposal would respond to the "obvious racial discrimination that we've seen on full display on our television screens over the last two weeks."

According to NPR, Republicans are considering more training to de-escalate tense situations to reduce the potential for chokeholds. They also are looking at bringing more police departments under FBI and Justice Department reporting requirements. Increased funding for body cameras and a commission to handle policing concerns are also being considered.

News of the proposed package follows the release of police reform ideas developed by Congressional Democrats. NPR reports that Scott aims to get the GOP bill on the Senate floor before the July 4th break.

