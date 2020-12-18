WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Stopgap Funding Bill

SMS
Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Stopgap Funding Bill
By Gage Jackson
By Gage Jackson
December 18, 2020
December 18, 2020
The two-day spending bill will buy lawmakers a few more days to make a deal on the budget.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

I'm Gage Jackson here with a Newsy update. 

Congress has passed a stopgap funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown. The spending bill will buy lawmakers two more days to negotiate. 

One of three things will happen next: They'll either pass another temporary funding bill, or they'll approve a larger piece of legislation that includes government funding tied to a second COVID relief bill. If neither of those things happens by midnight Sunday, the government will shut down.

SMS