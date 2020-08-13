Congress Deadlocked On Stimulus Bill Over Postal Funding

The president has said he will not approve funding for either the postal service or mail-in voting, which is a sticking point for Democrats.

Negotiations regarding another coronavirus relief package have stalled in Congress.

President Trump says Democrats are holding up the bill over billions of dollars in emergency funding for the postal service and mail-in voting — two things he has opposed in recent weeks.

The president has said he will not approve funding for either. Democrats have claimed that without proper funding for both, many Americans' votes will not be counted on time this November.