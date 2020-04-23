Congress Approves Multibillion-Dollar Coronavirus Relief Bill

The relief package would help small businesses and hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The House passed a roughly $480 billion relief package Thursday to help small businesses and hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

It puts more money into the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, which quickly ran out of money last week, and earmarks $75 billion for hospitals. It also allocates $25 billion to expand testing across the country.

The House held a roll call vote Thursday despite Congress still being in recess until at least May 4. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi originally wanted to change House rules to let members vote by proxy, but Republicans pushed back on that idea. Instead, she announced a bipartisan task force to look into the possibility of rule changes.

The Senate already approved the aid package by voice vote Tuesday. President Donald Trump has indicated that he will sign it. This is the fourth coronavirus aid measure passed by Congress.