Congress Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package

Passage of the bill marks the first major legislative victory of the Biden administration and a Congress that is now under narrow Democratic control.

The House has voted to approve the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

The bill will now head to Pres. Biden's desk where he is expected to sign it into law before some unemployment benefits expire on Sunday.

The bill showcases the priorities and strength of the Democratic party moving forward despite criticism from Republicans who say it has very little to do with COVID relief.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said: "This is a waste of money and a complete waste of time. Reopening America is a much better way to go."