Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In The U.S. Surpass 100,000

The number of confirmed cases is changing almost constantly as testing becomes more available.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. have surged past 100,000. That's according to Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1,500 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus, about a third of them in New York.

The U.S. now has the most confirmed cases in the world, surpassing hard-hit countries including Italy, China and Spain.

The case count changes frequently as testing becomes more widely available.

Hundreds of millions of people in the U.S. are under stay-at-home orders.