Another Confederate Statue Is Torn Down By Protesters In Virginia

The statue is the fourth monument to be torn down in Virginia's capital in recent weeks.

Protesters toppled a Confederate statue in Richmond, Virginia, Tuesday night.

It's the fourth monument torn down in the Virginia capital in recent weeks amid ongoing demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.

The statue, known as the Howitzers Monument, represents a Virginia Confederate artilleryman and was erected in 1892.

News outlets report that protesters used a rope to pull the statue to the ground.

Three other statues in Richmond — of Confederate president Jefferson Davis, Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham and Christopher Columbus — have also been toppled by demonstrators recently.

Rallies continue across the country for the removal of other similar statues.