Concerns Raised About CDC Handling Of Virus Test Results

The agency is combining results from two different COVID-19 tests.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested millions of people for COVID-19. But there are concerns that the organization is presenting an inaccurate picture of the presence of the virus in the U.S.

The agency admitted to news outlets it is combining results of genetic tests that show active infections, with tests that look for antibodies, which show previous infections.

Health experts told NPR this is concerning as it could leave the impression that there have been more tests for active cases than what's actually occurred, as well as potentially falsely indicate there's an adequate amount of testing.

The outlet reports the CDC says it hopes to have the "testing data broken down," between the two tests in the coming weeks, but that the numbers still "give us an idea of the burden of COVID-19."

Contains footage from CNN.