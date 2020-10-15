Computer Problems Cause Long Voting Lines In Georgia

In Georgia, people camped out again Wednesday to cast their ballots during the state's third day of early voting.

Election officials told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that delays were caused by slow-moving computers.

Some voters in the state waited up to eight hours in line to cast their ballots.

Nearly a quarter of a million Georgia residents early voted early in-person Monday and Tuesday.

