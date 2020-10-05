Computer Glitch Causes U.K. Coronavirus Cases To Jump

Officials say the technical problem has since been resolved.

The U.K. says a computer glitch caused new reported coronavirus infections to nearly double Sunday.

Health officials said the glitch prevented 15,000 test results from being transferred on time.

This caused a dramatic jump from about 13,000 cases Saturday to nearly 23,000 cases Sunday.

Officials say the technical problem has since been resolved and those who tested positive were told to self-isolate.

The news came as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his much-criticized coronavirus response Sunday. Instead of ordering a lockdown, Johnson has told people to "behave fearlessly but with common sense" when carrying on with their daily lives.