WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Computer Glitch Causes U.K. Coronavirus Cases To Jump

SMS
Computer Glitch Causes U.K. Coronavirus Cases To Jump
By Bailey Vogt
By Bailey Vogt
October 5, 2020
October 5, 2020
Officials say the technical problem has since been resolved.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.K. says a computer glitch caused new reported coronavirus infections to nearly double Sunday. 

Health officials said the glitch prevented 15,000 test results from being transferred on time. 

This caused a dramatic jump from about 13,000 cases Saturday to nearly 23,000 cases Sunday.

Officials say the technical problem has since been resolved and those who tested positive were told to self-isolate.

The news came as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his much-criticized coronavirus response Sunday. Instead of ordering a lockdown, Johnson has told people to "behave fearlessly but with common sense" when carrying on with their daily lives.

SMS