Racial Discrimination Toward Drug Enforcement Administration Trainees

Racial Discrimination Toward Drug Enforcement Administration Trainees
By Austin Kim
October 16, 2020
Internal complaints against the Drug Enforcement Administration outline a pattern of racial discrimination within the training academy.
Records obtained by The Associated Press detail a number of incidents — including one in which a white instructor made monkey noises around Black trainees.


Another complaint says a Hispanic woman was told to "speak English" as she spoke with a fellow trainee in Spanish.


The DEA has been trying to diversify its ranks for years.


Only 8% of its special agents are Black, while 10% are Hispanic.

