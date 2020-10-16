Racial Discrimination Toward Drug Enforcement Administration Trainees

October 16, 2020
Internal complaints against the Drug Enforcement Administration outline a pattern of racial discrimination within the training academy.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Internal complaints against the Drug Enforcement Administration outline a pattern of racial discrimination within the training academy.
Records obtained by The Associated Press detail a number of incidents — including one in which a white instructor made monkey noises around Black trainees.
Another complaint says a Hispanic woman was told to "speak English" as she spoke with a fellow trainee in Spanish.
The DEA has been trying to diversify its ranks for years.
Only 8% of its special agents are Black, while 10% are Hispanic.