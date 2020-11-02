Companies Offer Discounted Rides To Voters

Don't have a way to get to the polls? Some ride share companies are offering discounts to get you there.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Don't have a way to get to the polls? Some ride share companies are offering discounts to get you there.

Uber is not only giving users a discounted ride to polling stations. The company is also working with organizations to get people to volunteer as poll workers.

Lyft is offering free rides through non-profit partners.

Make sure your state allows the service. Michigan has banned hiring transportation to get voters to the polls.

Hertz is also offering services for voters.

The rental car company said any one who rents a car starting Monday will get a free day on the rental.

Their "Drive The Vote" program only requires you rent a car for more than two days.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.