U.S. Bishops Vote To Delay Controversial Communion Policy Debate

Bishops voted to delay the discussion on whether politicians – including Pres. Biden – who support abortion rights can receive Communion.

On the first day of the national U.S. Catholic bishops meeting, whether people who support abortion-rights should be able to take communion was at the top of the agenda. That includes President Biden.

How to move forward with a decision proved to be as sensitive as the topic itself.

Some said the more than 260 bishops at the virtual meeting should all have a chance to speak on the issue. But then 59 percent of bishops voted against it.

One of the things group leaders want to focus on during this meeting is unity.