Committee Advances Thomas-Greenfield For U.N. Ambassador

By Newsy Staff
February 5, 2021
The president's pick for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations has moved forward in the confirmation process. 

The Senate Foreign Relations committee voted in support of Linda Thomas-Greenfield. 

Next will be a full Senate vote, but it's unclear when that will happen. 

Thomas-Greenfield's committee vote was delayed by a day after an objection by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. 

