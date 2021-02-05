Committee Advances Thomas-Greenfield For U.N. Ambassador

Thomas-Greenfield's committee vote was delayed by a day after an objection by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The president's pick for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations has moved forward in the confirmation process.

The Senate Foreign Relations committee voted in support of Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Next will be a full Senate vote, but it's unclear when that will happen.

Thomas-Greenfield's committee vote was delayed by a day after an objection by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.