Commerce Secretary Says The 2020 Census Will End Oct. 5

The Census Bureau said in a social media announcement the "target" deadline for individual census responses will be Oct. 5.

The 2020 Census will end next week.

That's according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. The Census Bureau said the "target" deadline for individual Census responses and field data collection operations will be Oct. 5. It didn't provide any other details.

Last week, a federal judge ruled census operations could continue until the end of October.

That judge has asked the government to provide documents on how the Oct. 5 deadline decision was reached.

Contains footage from CNN.