Department Of Commerce Records 16.4% Drop In Retail Sales In April

The U.S. Department of Commerce recorded the largest month-to-month drop in retail sales since 1992.

The U.S. Department of Commerce says retail and food services took a big hit in April with a 16.4% drop in sales from March.

According to CBS News, the drop is the biggest on record between two months since 1992, when figures started being recorded.

The department's report Friday comes as many businesses try to reopen following shutdown measures in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sectors recording the biggest drop included clothing, electronics and furniture. Meanwhile, The Associated Press reports online purchasing saw an 8.4% increase.

Contains footage from CNN.

Additional reporting by Josh Boak and Anne D'Innocenzio of the Associated Press.